The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,946 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $160,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $8.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,121. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

