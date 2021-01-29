The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Alliance Global Partners

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XONE. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $493.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The ExOne in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

