The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00449972 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

