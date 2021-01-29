The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00459539 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.