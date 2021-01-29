The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Down 76.9% in January

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 358,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

GDL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.00. 35,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,592. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.