The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €202.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) received a €202.00 ($237.65) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €173.00 ($203.53).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €191.95 ($225.82) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €283.70 ($333.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €208.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €173.81.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.