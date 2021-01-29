The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €38.00 Price Target

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.27 ($41.50).

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €35.40 ($41.65) on Friday. Renault SA has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

