The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut The Gym Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

