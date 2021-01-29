The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Raises Dividend to $18.00 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 18.00 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 208.70%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Kroger has increased its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

NYSE KR traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,922,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,577,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

