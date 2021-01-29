The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,516 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in The Kroger by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

