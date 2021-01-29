The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Major Shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario Sells 24,562,964 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 353,205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

