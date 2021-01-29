The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. The Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

