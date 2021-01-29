The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.60

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.60 and traded as high as $33.06. The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 184,579 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWC shares. TD Securities cut their target price on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$552.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.3643223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total value of C$201,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,824.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

