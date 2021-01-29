The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRT.L) (LON:QRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.37

The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRT.L) (LON:QRT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and traded as high as $77.00. The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRT.L) shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 10,416 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.89.

About The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRT.L) (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

