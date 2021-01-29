The Sandbox Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $57.69 million and approximately $32.02 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021647 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 250.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,828,430 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

