The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $806.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $765.00 to $806.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $874.00 price target (up previously from $845.00) on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.29.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $712.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.