The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.63

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 43276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

