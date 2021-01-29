The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of The Toro worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $443,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.