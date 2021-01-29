The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 754.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.35 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

