The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,281 shares during the period. The Western Union makes up 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.52% of The Western Union worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 125,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,483. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

