The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,281 shares during the period. The Western Union accounts for 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.52% of The Western Union worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. 125,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.