The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Up 441.4% in January

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a growth of 441.4% from the December 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NCTY stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The9 has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

