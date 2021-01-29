Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.94 on Friday, reaching $507.42. 61,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.16 and its 200-day moving average is $452.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

