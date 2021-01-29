Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $151.78 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $151.78 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.70 or 0.01733112 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,233,404,800 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

