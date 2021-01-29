Theta Fuel Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $151.21 million and $9.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00172016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.34 or 0.01802924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,232,867,200 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

