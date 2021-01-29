THETA (THETA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $179.08 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $179.08 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.59 or 0.00799234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.99 or 0.03914844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016420 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017646 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

