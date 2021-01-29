THETA Trading Up 4.6% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. THETA has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $152.00 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00005971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00849844 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.98 or 0.04137761 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017539 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00025517 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.