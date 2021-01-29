Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0004 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $21,660.38 and approximately $55,428.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00381924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 188% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

