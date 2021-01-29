Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,770.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,635.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

