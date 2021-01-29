ThreeFold (TFT) Market Cap Hits $952,383.47

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $952,383.47 and $10,849.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 52.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033573 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.