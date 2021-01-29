Thrive Token (THRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,719.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $468,929.28 and approximately $9,719.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00828582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.87 or 0.04043272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017079 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

