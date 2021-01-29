Thugs Finance Trading 40.5% Lower Over Last Week (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $536,202.94 and $1,695.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

