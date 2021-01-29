Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Up 429.7% in January

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 429.7% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.29. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a return on equity of 182.13% and a net margin of 211.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

