Tidex Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $505.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $713,663.58 and approximately $505.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00128719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00268290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036319 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.