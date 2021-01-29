Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 112,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 243,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.49 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

