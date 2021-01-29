Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $482.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 288.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

