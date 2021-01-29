Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,280.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS TITUF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Titanium has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
Titanium Company Profile
See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.