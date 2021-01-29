Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,280.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TITUF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Titanium has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

