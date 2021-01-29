TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $35.51 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

