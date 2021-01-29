TitanSwap Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $35.80 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00858224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.21 or 0.04152741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017762 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

