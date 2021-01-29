Tixl [NEW] (TXL) Market Cap Tops $3.75 Million

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Tixl [NEW] token can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Tixl [NEW] has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $313,848.00 worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00118706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00245191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060668 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,543.91 or 0.85578706 BTC.

Tixl [NEW] Token Profile

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 tokens. Tixl [NEW]’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl [NEW] is tixl.me

Buying and Selling Tixl [NEW]

