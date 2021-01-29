Tixl [NEW] (TXL) Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Million

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Tixl [NEW] token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Tixl [NEW] has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded up 87.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00125481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00065511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00311427 BTC.

Tixl [NEW] Token Profile

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 tokens. Tixl [NEW]’s official website is tixl.me . Tixl [NEW]’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

Buying and Selling Tixl [NEW]

