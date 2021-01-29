TokenClub Price Tops $0.0109 (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. TokenClub has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TokenClub

TokenClub is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenClub is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency investment platform, which provides investors with cryptocurrency market information, investment consulting and strategies, and other services. TCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on TokenClub's ecosystem. “

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

