TokenPay (TPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $462,112.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $907,108.87 and $462,112.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,467.73 or 1.00655811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00023011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022682 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,922,282 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

