TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0012

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. TOP has a market cap of $6.09 million and $158,311.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.