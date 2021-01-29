TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TORM stock remained flat at $$1.27 during trading on Friday. TOR Minerals International has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
