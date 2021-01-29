TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TORM stock remained flat at $$1.27 during trading on Friday. TOR Minerals International has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.