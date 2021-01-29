Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TRYIY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRYIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

