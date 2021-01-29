TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Senior Officer Sells C$150,000.00 in Stock

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,340,017.50.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 940,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,128. The stock has a market cap of C$559.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.44.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

