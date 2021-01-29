Tornado Price Hits $69.33 on Major Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $415,962.48 and approximately $860,129.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $69.33 or 0.00203798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00125939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00311837 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

