Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading Down 7.6%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.