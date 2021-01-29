TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.98

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.98 and traded as high as $36.12. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 7,779,147 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.80 ($50.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.36 and a 200-day moving average of €32.98.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

